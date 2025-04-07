Left Menu

Goa Schools Kickstart Early Academic Year: A Hot Start in April

Schools in Goa have started the academic year earlier in April, instead of June, under the National Education Policy. With 90% attendance, reactions are mixed as some students find the heat challenging. Education Secretary Lolienkar gathered feedback, noting a high level of student satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:54 IST
Goa Schools Kickstart Early Academic Year: A Hot Start in April
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a first for Goa, schools have advanced their academic year to April, aligning with the National Education Policy, spurring 90% attendance on opening day.

Students have expressed mixed feelings; while many appreciate the early start, a few lament the heat's intensity.

Education Secretary Prasad Lolienkar assessed student reactions and found 80% satisfaction, though sports facilities were a highlighted need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025