Goa Schools Kickstart Early Academic Year: A Hot Start in April
Schools in Goa have started the academic year earlier in April, instead of June, under the National Education Policy. With 90% attendance, reactions are mixed as some students find the heat challenging. Education Secretary Lolienkar gathered feedback, noting a high level of student satisfaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a first for Goa, schools have advanced their academic year to April, aligning with the National Education Policy, spurring 90% attendance on opening day.
Students have expressed mixed feelings; while many appreciate the early start, a few lament the heat's intensity.
Education Secretary Prasad Lolienkar assessed student reactions and found 80% satisfaction, though sports facilities were a highlighted need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement