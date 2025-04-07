Left Menu

IIM Jammu: A Catalyst for India's Future Leaders

The convocation at IIM Jammu saw 772 graduates receive degrees, highlighting the institute's role in nation-building and promoting diversity. Ashish Kumar Chauhan urged graduates to tackle India's challenges using both traditional and modern knowledge. Director B S Sahay noted rapid institutional growth and entrepreneurial impact in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:30 IST
IIM Jammu: A Catalyst for India's Future Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu celebrated the success of its students during its 7th and 8th annual convocations, awarding 772 degrees across various programs. The event featured Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange, as the keynote speaker, who inspired graduates to unite traditional and modern knowledge to address India's challenges.

Chauhan and the IIM leadership articulated the institute's dedication to diversity and nation-building, especially within the context of Jammu and Kashmir. While acknowledging current global uncertainties, Chauhan affirmed India's stability and predicted positive career prospects for the graduates. The chairman of the board, Milind Kamble, emphasized the transformative role of financial systems and technology in achieving a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Under the directorship of B S Sahay, IIM Jammu has expanded significantly since its inception in 2016, earning prestigious accreditations and contributing to regional entrepreneurship. The institute has been instrumental in training over 500 entrepreneurs and supporting numerous startups, underlining its commitment to economic and social development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025