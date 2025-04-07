IIM Jammu: A Catalyst for India's Future Leaders

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu celebrated the success of its students during its 7th and 8th annual convocations, awarding 772 degrees across various programs. The event featured Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange, as the keynote speaker, who inspired graduates to unite traditional and modern knowledge to address India's challenges.

Chauhan and the IIM leadership articulated the institute's dedication to diversity and nation-building, especially within the context of Jammu and Kashmir. While acknowledging current global uncertainties, Chauhan affirmed India's stability and predicted positive career prospects for the graduates. The chairman of the board, Milind Kamble, emphasized the transformative role of financial systems and technology in achieving a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Under the directorship of B S Sahay, IIM Jammu has expanded significantly since its inception in 2016, earning prestigious accreditations and contributing to regional entrepreneurship. The institute has been instrumental in training over 500 entrepreneurs and supporting numerous startups, underlining its commitment to economic and social development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)