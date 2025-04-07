Left Menu

Class IX Marathi Test Leak Sparks SCERT Complaint

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) reported a breach to Pune police after a YouTube video revealed answers to the Class IX Marathi Progressive Assessment Test (PAT-2). Despite the leak, SCERT insists that the scheduled examinations will continue as planned.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has lodged a formal complaint with Pune police after discovering a YouTube video that disclosed methods to solve the Class IX Marathi subject Progressive Assessment Test (PAT-2), according to an official statement made on Monday.

The leaked video contained both the questions and detailed solutions, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination process, as noted by the official.

In response, SCERT has directed schools to proceed with the annual and PET examinations from classes 1 to 9 according to the pre-announced schedule, including the Class 9 test slated for Tuesday, which will occur as planned.

Latest News

