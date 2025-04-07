Class IX Marathi Test Leak Sparks SCERT Complaint

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has lodged a formal complaint with Pune police after discovering a YouTube video that disclosed methods to solve the Class IX Marathi subject Progressive Assessment Test (PAT-2), according to an official statement made on Monday.

The leaked video contained both the questions and detailed solutions, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination process, as noted by the official.

In response, SCERT has directed schools to proceed with the annual and PET examinations from classes 1 to 9 according to the pre-announced schedule, including the Class 9 test slated for Tuesday, which will occur as planned.

