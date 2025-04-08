Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Controversial Fee Hike at Dwarka School

Parents of students at a Dwarka private school protested against a recent fee hike, alleging children have been confined to the library. Despite requests, the school has not responded. The issue has caught the attention of Delhi's Education Minister, who is investigating and taking steps for compliance checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A protest erupted outside a private school in Dwarka on Tuesday as parents took a stand against a recent fee hike imposed by the institution. Chanting slogans, they accused the school management of implementing what they termed a 'library arrest' for their children for 25 days.

Parents reported that students have been confined to the school library during hours since March 20. The school has yet to respond to these allegations, prompting increased concern among the parents, who claim that the administration is disregarding guidelines from authorities.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood commented on Monday that the education department is actively investigating the matter. An inspection team recently visited the school following numerous complaints about fee escalations. In response, a committee has been established, and parents now have a dedicated email to report issues related to unjustified fee rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

