North East Students Demand Barak Hostel Reservation at JNU

The North East Students' Forum is demanding a 75% reservation for northeastern students in Jawaharlal Nehru University's Barak Hostel, alleging that the university did not honor previous commitments. Despite opposition claiming such reservations foster segregation, the forum argues it promotes representation and safety for these students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:59 IST
The North East Students' Forum (NESF) has called for a 75 percent reservation for students from their region in Jawaharlal Nehru University's newly opened Barak Hostel. The forum alleges that JNU failed to adhere to commitments made with the North Eastern Council and the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region during the hostel's construction.

The controversy intensified after the university's seat allotment on April 8 allocated only five of 88 seats to northeastern students, despite the hostel's funding by NEC and its intended purpose as a culturally safe space. A silent protest was staged on April 7 during the hostel's inauguration to emphasize longstanding demands.

While some oppose the reservation, citing the university's ethos of inclusivity, NESF argues that such measures are crucial for promoting representation and security, referencing historical instances of racial discrimination against northeastern students.

