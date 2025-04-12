Manav Rachna: Honoring Legacy, Shaping Futures

Each April, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions celebrate the birth anniversary of their visionary founder, Dr. O.P. Bhalla. More than a tribute, the occasion embodies the ideals steering academic excellence and inspiring societal change.

INNOSKILL 2025 headlined these events, where over 3,000 participants explored innovative solutions aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. From engineering challenges to environmental pitches, the two-day fest emphasized real-world learning with industry support enhancing its impact.

Simultaneously, the Justice R.C. Lahoti Memorial Moot Court Competition engaged legal minds from 24 prominent law schools in complex legal issues including AI ethics. These activities, along with corporate sports initiatives and alumni unity events, highlighted a dynamic educational spirit.

