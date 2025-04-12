Left Menu

Manav Rachna: Honoring Legacy, Shaping Futures

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions celebrated Dr. O.P. Bhalla's birth anniversary with events enhancing education, innovation, and community bonds. Highlights included the INNOSKILL 2025 fest, Justice R.C. Lahoti Memorial Moot, Corporate Cricket Challenge, and Alumni Sports League, culminating in the MRNAT 2025, showcasing a vibrant educational ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:57 IST
Manav Rachna: Honoring Legacy, Shaping Futures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Each April, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions celebrate the birth anniversary of their visionary founder, Dr. O.P. Bhalla. More than a tribute, the occasion embodies the ideals steering academic excellence and inspiring societal change.

INNOSKILL 2025 headlined these events, where over 3,000 participants explored innovative solutions aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. From engineering challenges to environmental pitches, the two-day fest emphasized real-world learning with industry support enhancing its impact.

Simultaneously, the Justice R.C. Lahoti Memorial Moot Court Competition engaged legal minds from 24 prominent law schools in complex legal issues including AI ethics. These activities, along with corporate sports initiatives and alumni unity events, highlighted a dynamic educational spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025