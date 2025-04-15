Left Menu

Project MATE: Transforming Stress Management in Meghalaya's Schools

More than 20 schools in Meghalaya have embraced Project MATE, an AIIMS-Delhi initiative aimed at helping children from classes VI to VIII manage stress and anxiety. Created under the leadership of Dr. Nand Kumar, the project emphasizes emotional connections and positive mental health, receiving nationwide attention.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:27 IST
In an effort to combat rising stress and anxiety among students, over 20 schools in Meghalaya have adopted Project MATE, a groundbreaking initiative by AIIMS-Delhi. The program, spearheaded by Dr. Nand Kumar from the Department of Psychology at AIIMS-Delhi, is currently being implemented through the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing with the support of Oil India Limited.

The innovative program, designed specifically for students in classes VI to VIII, is geared towards developing their ability to handle everyday stressors, thereby fostering improved biopsychosocial development, according to Dr. Kumar. The initiative has piqued interest from educational institutions across India, highlighting the growing concern over stress among children.

Project MATE aims to empower children to efficiently manage daily pressures through wellness and positive mental health strategies. Central to the project is the MATE-5 concept, which encourages forming strong, supportive friendships. Designed to compensate for the erosion of social bonds due to changing family structures, MATE workshops are conducted with students, parents, and teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

