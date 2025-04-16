Revitalizing Business Education: Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) recently organized a pioneering Faculty Development Workshop for integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into Business Education. The two-day event, held on April 10–11, 2025, saw participation from over 40 faculty members nationwide.

This workshop aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the importance of embedding IKS into higher education frameworks. SPJIMR, known for its emphasis on Indian wisdom within management education, aims to inspire dialogue and develop curricula reflecting India's rich intellectual traditions.

Speakers at the workshop, including Prof. Varun Nagaraj and other esteemed academicians, highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of IKS. They expounded upon its potential to enrich contemporary management practices with deep-rooted cultural insights. The event culminated in a panel discussion, marking a strategic step toward contextually relevant business education.

(With inputs from agencies.)