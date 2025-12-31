Left Menu

Putin's Rallying Cry: A Tale of War and Sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his New Year's address, rallied troops fighting in Ukraine, emphasizing unity and sovereignty. Meanwhile, tensions persist with U.S. efforts to end the conflict. Moscow's narrative of recent territorial advances contrasts with Ukraine's dismissal of alleged attacks, further complicating the peace dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:27 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic New Year's address, Russian President Vladimir Putin rallied his troops in Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing struggle as part of a broader conflict with the West. Emphasizing Russia's sovereignty and unity, Putin called his forces heroes and assured the nation of shared solidarity on this challenging frontline.

As Putin praised those fighting in Ukraine, describing them as the guarantors of Russia's security, U.S. President Donald Trump continues efforts to mediate peace in Europe's most severe conflict since World War Two. However, negotiating positions remain far apart between the involved parties.

The Kremlin also released footage claiming a failed Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence, which Kyiv dismissed as false. Amidst these postures, Russia's military reports recent territorial gains, though these assertions remain unverified by independent sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

