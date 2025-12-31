Mumbai Property Boom: A 14-Year Peak Achieved in 2025

Mumbai's real estate market saw an impressive milestone in 2025, with property registrations reaching 1,50,231 units, marking the highest in 14 years. Reports by Knight Frank India highlight a 6% increase from the previous year.

The thriving housing sector within the BMC jurisdiction accounted for 80% of the total registrations in December, indicating robust demand from end-users. Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, emphasized the market's maturity and resilience.

This significant achievement underscores a strong housing market, supported by an improved supply-side ecosystem. The data, sourced from state government records, encompasses both primary and secondary housing markets.

