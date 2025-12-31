Left Menu

Mumbai Property Boom: A 14-Year Peak Achieved in 2025

Property registrations in Mumbai municipal region hit a 14-year high in 2025, reaching 1,50,231 units. Driven by demand, residential properties made up 80% of December's registrations. This growth reflects a resilient market and supportive supply-side ecosystem, according to Knight Frank India.

Mumbai's real estate market saw an impressive milestone in 2025, with property registrations reaching 1,50,231 units, marking the highest in 14 years. Reports by Knight Frank India highlight a 6% increase from the previous year.

The thriving housing sector within the BMC jurisdiction accounted for 80% of the total registrations in December, indicating robust demand from end-users. Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, emphasized the market's maturity and resilience.

This significant achievement underscores a strong housing market, supported by an improved supply-side ecosystem. The data, sourced from state government records, encompasses both primary and secondary housing markets.

