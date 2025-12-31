Putin's New Year Message: A Nation's Resolve and Unity
In his New Year address, President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in Russia's strength and the unity of its people, amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He underscored national unity and the importance of tradition in modern Russia, declaring 2026 the Year of National Unity.
President Vladimir Putin delivered his New Year address with a message of confidence and determination, emphasizing Russia's strength and the unity of its people.
Broadcast across the country, Putin's message highlighted Russia's self-reliance and collective spirit, particularly in light of ongoing tensions in Ukraine, which he referred to as a 'special military operation'.
He lauded the contributions of Russians to the country's historical narrative and declared 2026 the Year of National Unity, urging citizens to draw strength from tradition and shared values.
