Putin's New Year Message: A Nation's Resolve and Unity

President Vladimir Putin delivered his New Year address with a message of confidence and determination, emphasizing Russia's strength and the unity of its people.

Broadcast across the country, Putin's message highlighted Russia's self-reliance and collective spirit, particularly in light of ongoing tensions in Ukraine, which he referred to as a 'special military operation'.

He lauded the contributions of Russians to the country's historical narrative and declared 2026 the Year of National Unity, urging citizens to draw strength from tradition and shared values.

(With inputs from agencies.)