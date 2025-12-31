NCB Busts Major Khat Trafficking Ring: A Global Drug Syndicate Uncovered

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced on Wednesday a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, with the busting of an international khat leaves smuggling operation in Bengaluru. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of 160 kilograms of the illegal substance, valued at approximately Rs 8 crore. This represents the largest seizure of khat leaves in Karnataka since the drug was classified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018.

According to the NCB, khat is a flowering shrub with stimulant-like properties, often chewed for its effects. The initial investigation reveals the contraband was brought into India from Ethiopia via Kenya, suggesting the involvement of a well-organized, trans-national drug ring operating across 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, and the Middle East. This operation has seen the syndicate dispatching over 550 parcels weighing about 2,100 kilograms to regions such as North America, Europe, and the Middle East over time.

The probe highlighted the syndicate's method of using international postal and courier systems to mask bulk imports of khat as common commercial goods like tea. It operated complex networks within Bengaluru for storage and distribution, relying on foreign nationals and local facilitators. Many members resided in India on student and medical visas.

