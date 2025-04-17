LSDM and Cindrebay Forge Global Education Alliance

In a strategic move to revolutionize access to global creative education, the London School of Design and Marketing (LSDM) has announced a formal partnership with Cindrebay School of Design. This collaboration is marked by an initiative to provide scholarships for the April 2025 intake, targeting students in the design, marketing, and user experience domains.

The partnership highlights two prestigious postgraduate programs: the MA in Design, certified by the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), UK, and the new MA in UX Design, certified by Norwich University of the Arts. Both courses, recognized globally, are entirely online, offering flexible learning for professionals and budding creatives. The MA in Design melds academic theory with industry-based projects, while the MA in UX Design emphasizes Human-Centred Design and problem-solving skills.

The partnership was solidified in Dubai with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Basant Nair, Cindrebay's Director, and Professor Carlos Sá, LSDM's Director. This MoU symbolizes a commitment to high-quality education and tackles barriers to accessing world-class learning opportunities. For more details, visit the official Cindrebay website.

