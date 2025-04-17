Left Menu

LSDM and Cindrebay Forge Global Education Alliance

The London School of Design and Marketing (LSDM) partners with Cindrebay School of Design to offer scholarships and expand access to international design education. Their collaboration kicks off with postgraduate programs in Design and UX Design, certified by UK institutions, delivered online for flexible learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:20 IST
LSDM and Cindrebay Forge Global Education Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic move to revolutionize access to global creative education, the London School of Design and Marketing (LSDM) has announced a formal partnership with Cindrebay School of Design. This collaboration is marked by an initiative to provide scholarships for the April 2025 intake, targeting students in the design, marketing, and user experience domains.

The partnership highlights two prestigious postgraduate programs: the MA in Design, certified by the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), UK, and the new MA in UX Design, certified by Norwich University of the Arts. Both courses, recognized globally, are entirely online, offering flexible learning for professionals and budding creatives. The MA in Design melds academic theory with industry-based projects, while the MA in UX Design emphasizes Human-Centred Design and problem-solving skills.

The partnership was solidified in Dubai with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Basant Nair, Cindrebay's Director, and Professor Carlos Sá, LSDM's Director. This MoU symbolizes a commitment to high-quality education and tackles barriers to accessing world-class learning opportunities. For more details, visit the official Cindrebay website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025