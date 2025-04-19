Sule's Stand Against NEP 2020: Defending Marathi's Pride in Maharashtra

NCP leader Supriya Sule has voiced strong opposition against the forcible implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in Maharashtra, highlighting concerns for the Marathi language's future. Speaking from Pune, she challenged the decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language in early education.

Sule questioned the need to switch from the state board to CBSE, emphasizing the importance of improving existing educational infrastructure before any changes. Referencing a report by Pratham Foundation, Sule argued for evaluating student performance in key areas like mathematics and sciences.

She also criticized the state's recent administrative appointments and fiscal decisions, pointing out Maharashtra's lag in economic performance. Sule expressed disappointment with the government's progress over the past 100 days, calling for a more effective governance approach.

