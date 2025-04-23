Left Menu

FDA Takes Bold Step to Ban Synthetic Food Dyes

The U.S. FDA plans to remove petroleum-based synthetic food dyes due to health concerns linking them to ADHD, obesity, and diabetes. Commissioner Marty Makary announced the revocation of two dyes soon and the elimination of six others by next year, while promoting natural alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:31 IST
FDA Takes Bold Step to Ban Synthetic Food Dyes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is embarking on a landmark move to remove petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the market due to health-related concerns. Commissioner Marty Makary highlighted studies linking these dyes to conditions like ADHD, obesity, and diabetes.

During a press conference, Makary announced imminent plans to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings, with efforts to phase out six additional dyes by the end of the following year. The FDA intends to introduce four new natural color additives, enhancing its review and approval process.

Addressing concerns about potential price hikes, Makary assured that the transition to natural dyes will not increase food prices. Emphasizing natural ingredients like watermelon juice, beet juice, and carrot juice as viable alternatives, he also mentioned collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to study the impact of food additives on child health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025