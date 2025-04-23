FDA Takes Bold Step to Ban Synthetic Food Dyes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is embarking on a landmark move to remove petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the market due to health-related concerns. Commissioner Marty Makary highlighted studies linking these dyes to conditions like ADHD, obesity, and diabetes.

During a press conference, Makary announced imminent plans to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings, with efforts to phase out six additional dyes by the end of the following year. The FDA intends to introduce four new natural color additives, enhancing its review and approval process.

Addressing concerns about potential price hikes, Makary assured that the transition to natural dyes will not increase food prices. Emphasizing natural ingredients like watermelon juice, beet juice, and carrot juice as viable alternatives, he also mentioned collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to study the impact of food additives on child health.

