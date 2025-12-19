High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Path to Ukrainian Peace

Ukrainian peace negotiators are set to meet with U.S. counterparts on Friday to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing conflict with Russia. Rustem Umerov, head of Kyiv's delegation, confirmed the talks via Telegram, highlighting the involvement of European partners in the process.

Umerov emphasized the importance of achieving reliable, long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, underscoring their constructive approach ahead of the discussions. The Trump administration remains committed to ending the nearly four-year-long war, with key figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner engaging in recent talks with officials in Berlin.

Despite progress on several documents, including a 20-point peace framework, unresolved territorial disputes remain a significant challenge. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no concessions, asserting that Ukraine and Europe must initiate further measures. U.S. officials plan to discuss terms with a Russian delegation in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)