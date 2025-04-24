ED Cracks Down on FIITJEE Amidst Money Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched multiple raids across Delhi-NCR as part of its investigation into money laundering activities involving the coaching institute FIITJEE.

The raids targeted eight locations, including spots in Noida and Gurugram, linked to FIITJEE, its chief promoter D K Goel, and several associates, according to officials. The probe is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation follows a series of complaints filed by parents after FIITJEE centers shut down abruptly, jeopardizing the education of 12,000 students and leading to fraud allegations.

