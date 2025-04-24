Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on FIITJEE Amidst Money Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate raided several FIITJEE locations in Delhi-NCR over suspicions of money laundering. This follows the abrupt closure of FIITJEE centers, impacting 12,000 students. The raid involves searches across eight locations tied to FIITJEE and its promoter, D K Goel, with accusations of fund diversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:46 IST
ED Cracks Down on FIITJEE Amidst Money Laundering Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched multiple raids across Delhi-NCR as part of its investigation into money laundering activities involving the coaching institute FIITJEE.

The raids targeted eight locations, including spots in Noida and Gurugram, linked to FIITJEE, its chief promoter D K Goel, and several associates, according to officials. The probe is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation follows a series of complaints filed by parents after FIITJEE centers shut down abruptly, jeopardizing the education of 12,000 students and leading to fraud allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025