Intensified Efforts: Joint Raids by ED and ATS in Thane

In a significant move against suspected terror funding, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) collaborated on Thursday for joint raids in the Padgha area of Thane district. Officials confirmed the operation was connected to earlier ATS actions.

These raids began early Thursday morning in Bhiwandi and involved searching residences of several suspects. The ED focused on suspicious money transactions, with ATS providing critical assistance.

Previously, in June, the ATS, along with Thane rural police, conducted a thorough search of 22 residences linked to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), seizing mobile phones and radical-related documents. This follows earlier raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the same area.