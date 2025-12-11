Left Menu

Intensified Efforts: Joint Raids by ED and ATS in Thane

The Enforcement Directorate and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted joint raids in Thane's Padgha area, investigating suspected terror funding. The operations involved searching residences and enquiring about suspicious transactions. The raids follow earlier activities, including a massive search in June targeting suspected members of a banned outfit.

In a significant move against suspected terror funding, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) collaborated on Thursday for joint raids in the Padgha area of Thane district. Officials confirmed the operation was connected to earlier ATS actions.

These raids began early Thursday morning in Bhiwandi and involved searching residences of several suspects. The ED focused on suspicious money transactions, with ATS providing critical assistance.

Previously, in June, the ATS, along with Thane rural police, conducted a thorough search of 22 residences linked to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), seizing mobile phones and radical-related documents. This follows earlier raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the same area.

