Coordinated Raids Uncover Cybercrime Networks in Notorious Villages

In a decisive action against growing cybercrime, police carried out extensive raids in four villages, leading to the detention of 42 suspects, officials reported on Thursday.

The operation, prompted by numerous complaints of fraudulent phone calls, successfully targeted the villages of Devseras, Mudseras, Daulatpur, and Nagla Takiya. These areas have become notorious for cyber fraud activities, akin to the infamous Jamtara region.

Authorities sealed all village entry and exit points before commencing the raids, which involved a substantial police presence. The apprehended individuals are believed to have connections to larger cybercrime networks, with investigations ongoing as experts analyze data from seized mobile devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)