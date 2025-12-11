Coordinated Raids Uncover Cybercrime Networks in Notorious Villages
Authorities conducted synchronized raids in four villages, detaining 42 suspects involved in cybercrime networks. Four individuals wanted in multiple cases are under interrogation. The crackdown followed complaints of phone-based frauds linked to these villages. The operation included significant police force and cyber cell teams.
In a decisive action against growing cybercrime, police carried out extensive raids in four villages, leading to the detention of 42 suspects, officials reported on Thursday.
The operation, prompted by numerous complaints of fraudulent phone calls, successfully targeted the villages of Devseras, Mudseras, Daulatpur, and Nagla Takiya. These areas have become notorious for cyber fraud activities, akin to the infamous Jamtara region.
Authorities sealed all village entry and exit points before commencing the raids, which involved a substantial police presence. The apprehended individuals are believed to have connections to larger cybercrime networks, with investigations ongoing as experts analyze data from seized mobile devices.
