KingMakers IAS Academy Celebrates Stellar UPSC Success

KingMakers IAS Academy has achieved remarkable success in the recently concluded UPSC Civil Services Examination. Mr. B. Sivachandran emerged as the top candidate from Tamil Nadu, as announced by the academy's Director, Prof. Sathyashree Boominathan. Five of the top 50 ranks nationally are from KingMakers, reflecting the institution's commitment to excellence.

The academy, founded by Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, continues to transform the aspirations of Tamil Nadu students into reality. It has produced over 1000 civil servants in 13 years, the result of dedicated leadership and quality education. Alumni like Ishita Kishore and Aditya Srivastava, who both secured All India Rank 1, are testaments to its prestigious standing.

KingMakers' success is attributed to high-quality coaching and initiatives like GMT and DAWS, complemented by guidance from seasoned professionals like former UPSC Chairman, Mr. D.P. Agrawal. Aspiring candidates can benefit from the academy's open admissions for upcoming civil services and state examinations in its multiple branches.

