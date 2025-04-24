Left Menu

KingMakers IAS Academy Celebrates Stellar UPSC Success

KingMakers IAS Academy, led by Prof. Sathyashree Boominathan, has marked another year of success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. With Mr. B. Sivachandran securing the top rank from Tamil Nadu, the academy continues its legacy of excellence, boasting numerous top ranks and specialized training programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:50 IST
KingMakers IAS Academy Celebrates Stellar UPSC Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KingMakers IAS Academy has achieved remarkable success in the recently concluded UPSC Civil Services Examination. Mr. B. Sivachandran emerged as the top candidate from Tamil Nadu, as announced by the academy's Director, Prof. Sathyashree Boominathan. Five of the top 50 ranks nationally are from KingMakers, reflecting the institution's commitment to excellence.

The academy, founded by Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, continues to transform the aspirations of Tamil Nadu students into reality. It has produced over 1000 civil servants in 13 years, the result of dedicated leadership and quality education. Alumni like Ishita Kishore and Aditya Srivastava, who both secured All India Rank 1, are testaments to its prestigious standing.

KingMakers' success is attributed to high-quality coaching and initiatives like GMT and DAWS, complemented by guidance from seasoned professionals like former UPSC Chairman, Mr. D.P. Agrawal. Aspiring candidates can benefit from the academy's open admissions for upcoming civil services and state examinations in its multiple branches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025