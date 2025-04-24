UP Board Goes Digital: Access Your Marks Anytime, Anywhere!
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to release High School and Intermediate exam results soon. Students will be able to access digital marksheets via DigiLocker, marking a first for the board. Despite the digital transition, physical mark sheets will remain available through schools as before.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is gearing up to announce the results for its High School and Intermediate examinations. For the first time, students can access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker, complete with digital signatures, an official said on Thursday.
UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh stated that digital mark sheets for both classes will be available on DigiLocker starting with the 2025 results. This move eliminates the need for students to wait for physical copies as they can use digital versions for higher education admissions.
To obtain their mark sheets, High School students need their roll number and date of birth, while Intermediate students require their roll number and mother's name. Despite digital advances, the board will issue tear-resistant and waterproof physical mark sheets through schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Act Results in Tragedy: Man Dies Saving Kitten
PV Sindhu Shines at Badminton Asia Championships Amidst Mixed Results for India
Progress and Challenges: New Report Highlights Mixed Results for Kiwi Kids' Wellbeing
Assam 2025 HSLC Results: A Milestone in Swift Progress
Political Uproar Over Alleged Fake Exam Results in Gujarat