UP Board Goes Digital: Access Your Marks Anytime, Anywhere!

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is gearing up to announce the results for its High School and Intermediate examinations. For the first time, students can access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker, complete with digital signatures, an official said on Thursday.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh stated that digital mark sheets for both classes will be available on DigiLocker starting with the 2025 results. This move eliminates the need for students to wait for physical copies as they can use digital versions for higher education admissions.

To obtain their mark sheets, High School students need their roll number and date of birth, while Intermediate students require their roll number and mother's name. Despite digital advances, the board will issue tear-resistant and waterproof physical mark sheets through schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)