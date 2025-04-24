Left Menu

Teachers' Protest Persists: A Call for Justice and Reinstatement

Around 1,000 teachers in West Bengal are protesting for permanent reinstatement and transparency in the recruitment process. Despite a partial agreement with the SSC, they demand the full list of eligible candidates and immediate termination of tainted staff. The protests began on April 21 and continue amid tensions with other groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 1,000 teachers continues to occupy the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters, marking the fourth day of protests over disputed recruitment processes. The teachers demand transparency and permanent reinstatement.

Since April 21, the protestors have insisted on a review of the Supreme Court's decision and demand reinstatement until the age of 60. A partial deal had been reached with SSC, but tensions simmer with another group of illegally appointed staff.

Siddhartha Majumdar, SSC chairman, was confined by the demonstrators for over 40 hours but eventually released. Protesters insist that their grievances must be fully addressed, including the need for publication of official recruitment documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

