Impact of Immigration Crackdown on U.S. Foreign Students

U.S. universities are actively advising foreign students on how to cope with immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration. This guidance has become critical as students face arrest and deportation for participating in protests or minor legal infractions.

In recent actions, the Department of Homeland Security has removed thousands from the SEVIS database, affecting many Indian students. University and academic leaders are challenging these measures in court, emphasizing the significant economic contributions and global talent brought by international students.

Universities are ensuring students are aware of their rights and legal options, while some students opt for self-deportation fearing further complications. Institutions like Duke University advise students to avoid leaving the U.S. to ensure they can continue their education without disruption.

