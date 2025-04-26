Adelaide: The Gateway for Indian Students to Global Careers

Indian students are finding pathways to global careers through the world-class educational opportunities offered in Adelaide, Australia.

Premier Peter Malinauskas of South Australia recently highlighted the region's rich prospects during his visit to India. Adelaide's universities and vocational education programs prepare students for international careers, evidenced by its reputation, top-rated institutions, and strong industry connections.

With an increasing number of Indian enrollees, Adelaide's multicultural and safe environment offers affordable living and a vibrant lifestyle, supporting students in their educational and professional endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)