ED Uncovers Financial Irregularities at FIIT JEE

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that FIIT JEE, a prominent coaching institute, collected more than Rs 200 crore in fees from students and parents while failing to provide the promised educational services, indicating significant financial irregularities.

In a statement, the federal probe agency revealed that Rs 10 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 4.89 crore were seized during searches conducted as part of a money laundering investigation. The operation targeted the residences and offices of FIIT JEE Director D K Goel and other company executives.

The investigation, rooted in multiple police complaints by parents, uncovered that fees collected over four academic sessions from 14,411 students were allegedly misused. As a result, 32 coaching centers were closed, causing distress to thousands of students and parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)