Left Menu

Critical Leadership Void in Uttarakhand Schools

Uttarakhand's schools are grappling with a severe shortage of principals, as more than 80% of positions remain unfilled. Data obtained via RTI shows 831 of 910 high school principal posts vacant, while intermediate colleges face similar issues with 1,180 of 1,248 posts vacant. Pauri and Tehri districts are most affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:00 IST
Critical Leadership Void in Uttarakhand Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's educational institutions are facing a daunting challenge as over 80% of high schools and intermediate colleges operate without principals. This situation was highlighted by data from the secondary education department in response to an RTI application.

The alarming figures reveal that 831 out of 910 sanctioned principal positions in the state's high schools are currently unfilled, with Pauri district worst hit, having 109 of its 116 posts vacant.

In intermediate colleges, the problem persists with 1,180 of the 1,248 sanctioned principal positions vacant. Tehri district is particularly struggling, with 172 of its 183 posts remaining empty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025