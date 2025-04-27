Critical Leadership Void in Uttarakhand Schools

Uttarakhand's educational institutions are facing a daunting challenge as over 80% of high schools and intermediate colleges operate without principals. This situation was highlighted by data from the secondary education department in response to an RTI application.

The alarming figures reveal that 831 out of 910 sanctioned principal positions in the state's high schools are currently unfilled, with Pauri district worst hit, having 109 of its 116 posts vacant.

In intermediate colleges, the problem persists with 1,180 of the 1,248 sanctioned principal positions vacant. Tehri district is particularly struggling, with 172 of its 183 posts remaining empty.

