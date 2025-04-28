Turning Tides at JNU: Left's Grip Challenged by Resurgent ABVP
In a significant political shift at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Left-aligned parties secured three out of four central panel posts, while the ABVP made a breakthrough by clinching the joint secretary position. The election results signal a challenge to the Left's long-standing dominance on campus.
In a surprising political development at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Left-aligned student organizations retained control over three of the four key student union posts in recent elections. Meanwhile, the ABVP ended a prolonged absence by winning the joint secretary post. This shift is seen as a challenge to the Left's stronghold.
The election commission announced that Nitish Kumar of AISA won the presidency with 1,702 votes, while Shikha Swaraj of ABVP followed closely. The Democratic Students' Federation's Manisha secured the vice-presidency, and Munteha Fatima claimed the general secretary post for the DSF. Vaibhav Meena's joint secretary win for ABVP marks their first central panel position since 2015-16.
The elections, conducted after a gap of four years due to COVID-19, saw a voter turnout of approximately 70%. This electoral outcome is viewed as a referendum on the current government's policies, as expressed by newly elected leaders who call for an end to what they perceive as destructive measures against public education institutions at JNU.
