Alarming State of Education at Madrassa Exposed

An inspection at a madrassa in Bahraich district has revealed dire educational shortcomings, as none of its class 10 students were able to write their names in English.

Authorities have expressed concern over the focus on Arabic and Persian studies and have issued warnings to address the neglected subjects to avoid further repercussions.

District Minority Welfare Officer Sanjay Mishra emphasized the need for a broader educational approach, noting low student attendance and the importance of strict action if improvements are not made promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)