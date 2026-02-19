Students Unite Against Delhi University's Protest Ban
Students' organisations are challenging Delhi University's order banning protests on campus, arguing it curtails the fundamental right to dissent. The administration cites traffic and safety concerns, while students demand the ban's revocation, claiming it's undemocratic and selectively enforced against specific groups.
Several students' organisations have come together to challenge a recent order from Delhi University that bans protests, demonstrations, and public meetings on campus for a month.
During a press conference, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan criticized the move, arguing that it curbs the fundamental right to peaceful dissent. They accused the university's administration of selectively targeting certain groups with this directive.
The order, issued by DU's Proctor's Office, cites concerns over traffic congestion and potential threats to public peace as reasons for the ban, pointing to past protests that allegedly disrupted law and order. Furthermore, a separate Delhi Police order prohibits gatherings of five or more students on campus. The student body has labeled the university's decision as undemocratic and arbitrary, demanding its immediate reversal and an apology, while calling for broader mobilization against the directive.
