Left Menu

Madrassa Inspection Reveals Educational Gaps in English Proficiency

A surprise inspection at a madrassa in Bahraich district exposed serious educational deficiencies, highlighting students' inability to write their names in English. Authorities urged the institution to broaden its curriculum beyond Arabic and Persian. Notices were issued, warning of strict action if improvements weren't made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:28 IST
Madrassa Inspection Reveals Educational Gaps in English Proficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A surprise inspection conducted at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa has brought to light significant educational shortfalls. None of the class 10 students could write their names in English, a finding that has alarmed authorities.

Sanjay Mishra, the District Minority Welfare Officer, reported that the institution's curriculum overly emphasizes Arabic and Persian, neglecting broader educational demands. Additionally, attendance discrepancies were noted.

Authorities have mandated immediate curriculum adjustments and warned of serious consequences if the madrassa fails to address these issues. Notices have been dispatched to both the madrassa management and an absent teacher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025