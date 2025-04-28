Madrassa Inspection Reveals Educational Gaps in English Proficiency

A surprise inspection conducted at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa has brought to light significant educational shortfalls. None of the class 10 students could write their names in English, a finding that has alarmed authorities.

Sanjay Mishra, the District Minority Welfare Officer, reported that the institution's curriculum overly emphasizes Arabic and Persian, neglecting broader educational demands. Additionally, attendance discrepancies were noted.

Authorities have mandated immediate curriculum adjustments and warned of serious consequences if the madrassa fails to address these issues. Notices have been dispatched to both the madrassa management and an absent teacher.

