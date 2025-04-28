ISB Shines in Global Sustainability Rankings

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has achieved a significant milestone in sustainability, being ranked 23rd worldwide and first in India by Financial Times, UK. This prestigious ranking places ISB at the forefront of environmentally responsible practices among international business schools.

In collaboration with InCorp Global's ESG Centre of Excellence, ISB published its first environment impact report, meticulously audited by experts. The report details the institution's progress in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and biodiversity preservation, marking a significant advancement in campus sustainability through innovative infrastructure and carbon footprint reduction efforts.

ISB's Dean, Madan Pillutla, emphasized the imperative nature of sustainability at the institute, which targets Scope 1 Net Zero by 2030. With initiatives such as solar installation and efficient water recycling systems, ISB is setting a benchmark for global business education institutions in environmental stewardship.

