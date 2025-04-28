ISB Shines in Global Sustainability Rankings
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has excelled in sustainability, ranking 23rd globally and first in India, according to Financial Times, UK. In partnership with InCorp Global, ISB released an audited impact report highlighting achievements in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and biodiversity. ISB aims for Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2030.
- Country:
- India
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has achieved a significant milestone in sustainability, being ranked 23rd worldwide and first in India by Financial Times, UK. This prestigious ranking places ISB at the forefront of environmentally responsible practices among international business schools.
In collaboration with InCorp Global's ESG Centre of Excellence, ISB published its first environment impact report, meticulously audited by experts. The report details the institution's progress in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and biodiversity preservation, marking a significant advancement in campus sustainability through innovative infrastructure and carbon footprint reduction efforts.
ISB's Dean, Madan Pillutla, emphasized the imperative nature of sustainability at the institute, which targets Scope 1 Net Zero by 2030. With initiatives such as solar installation and efficient water recycling systems, ISB is setting a benchmark for global business education institutions in environmental stewardship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eskom Launches Renewable Energy Unit as Minister George Backs Bold Green Shift
BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment
IREDA's Record Profits Propel India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
Eskom Invites Proposals to Launch Independent Renewable Energy Business
Vietnam's Ambitious Power Play: A Renewed Push Towards Renewable Energy