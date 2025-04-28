Left Menu

Shocking Education Gap: Madrassa Students Struggle with Basic English

A surprise inspection at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa revealed that class 10 students couldn't write their names in English, highlighting the seminary's emphasis on Arabic and Persian over broader education. Authorities have issued warnings for improvement. With new changes, faculty aims for a balanced academic approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:46 IST
In a startling discovery, a surprise inspection at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa revealed that none of its class 10 students could write their names in English, shedding light on the institution's overwhelming focus on Arabic and Persian studies.

Alarmed by the situation, district authorities have issued a stern warning and served notices to the madrassa's administration and absent staff. Moved by the gravity of the issue, the acting principal announced plans to introduce separate remedial classes to strengthen students' command of English and other subjects.

The madrassa's management has pledged to adopt a more comprehensive academic plan, aligning with the NCERT curriculum, to ensure students are equipped for diverse career opportunities beyond traditional religious roles. The inspection also revealed discrepancies in teacher attendance and student participation, which authorities have vowed to monitor closely.

