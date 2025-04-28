Blaze Erupts at Jharkhand School: No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a state-run school in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday morning, authorities confirm.

The incident took place at the CM School of Excellence around 11 am, with no casualties resulting from the blaze.

After a two-hour effort, emergency crews managed to control the fire, which destroyed several eucalyptus trees, dry wood, and unused furniture, according to Dular Chowde, officer-in-charge of the Sadar police station. The fire initially caused panic among students, but thankfully, no injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)