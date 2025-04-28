Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Jharkhand School: No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a state-run school in Latehar district, Jharkhand. The blaze occurred at CM School of Excellence, destroying eucalyptus trees and unused furniture. Quick action by authorities prevented casualties, and the fire was controlled within two hours. The cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:09 IST
Blaze Erupts at Jharkhand School: No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a state-run school in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday morning, authorities confirm.

The incident took place at the CM School of Excellence around 11 am, with no casualties resulting from the blaze.

After a two-hour effort, emergency crews managed to control the fire, which destroyed several eucalyptus trees, dry wood, and unused furniture, according to Dular Chowde, officer-in-charge of the Sadar police station. The fire initially caused panic among students, but thankfully, no injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025