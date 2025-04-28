Left Menu

Misinformation Alert: REN Statement Clarification

An incorrect story citing the Portuguese grid operator REN has been withdrawn. REN clarified that it did not issue any statement regarding the information. There are no plans to replace the story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:43 IST
Misinformation Alert: REN Statement Clarification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

An incorrect alert, based on misinformation reportedly from Portuguese grid operator REN, has been officially retracted, as confirmed by REN.

The grid operator clarified that it did not release any statement pertaining to the cited information, insisting the initial report was erroneous.

No replacement for the story has been announced, reinforcing the operator's position of non-involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025