Misinformation Alert: REN Statement Clarification
An incorrect story citing the Portuguese grid operator REN has been withdrawn. REN clarified that it did not issue any statement regarding the information. There are no plans to replace the story.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- Spain
An incorrect alert, based on misinformation reportedly from Portuguese grid operator REN, has been officially retracted, as confirmed by REN.
The grid operator clarified that it did not release any statement pertaining to the cited information, insisting the initial report was erroneous.
No replacement for the story has been announced, reinforcing the operator's position of non-involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- REN
- grid
- operator
- Portuguese
- statement
- withdrawn
- misinformation
- clarification
- official
- announcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh Over Controversial Statements
Outdated Laws Fuel Misinformation During UK Violence
Trump Claims Distance from Ukraine Conflict in Social Media Statement
ED attaches 707-acre 'Aamby Valley city' in Maharashtra's Lonavala worth Rs 1,460 cr in money laundering case against Sahara group: Statement.
Maharashtra Government Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Scheme Amid Misinformation Claims