Tensions Rise as J&K Student Assaulted in Nagpur
A pharmacy student from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Nagpur was attacked by local residents. The incident, deemed to lack a hate motive, occurred in Kamptee. J&K Students Association highlighted the assault on social media, urging Chief Minister Fadnavis to take action. Police are investigating.
Tensions have surfaced in Nagpur following reports of an assault on a pharmacy student from Jammu and Kashmir by local residents. The incident, which took place on Sunday evening in Kamptee, has yet to result in a police complaint from the victim.
The altercation began as the student waited for a friend on the roadside. Local residents approached and, dissatisfied with his responses, began thrashing him. The situation only de-escalated once his companion explained their college affiliations.
J&K Students Association leader Nasir Khuehami publicized the attack on social media, calling for intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police are investigating, with promises of strict action against those responsible.
