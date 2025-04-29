TECNO and UNHCR Expand Global Partnership to Strengthen Refugee Education in Africa

In a powerful step toward building a brighter future for displaced youth, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and TECNO, a leading global innovative technology brand, have announced the expansion of their global partnership through a new three-year project titled "Together We Can Bring Education to African Children and Youth." This ambitious initiative seeks to bridge critical education gaps faced by refugee children and youth across Africa, especially in regions severely impacted by displacement crises.

Expanding a Successful Legacy

Building on a solid foundation of five years of collaboration, TECNO and UNHCR are elevating their partnership to new heights. Since 2020, the alliance has already improved educational infrastructure for more than 24,000 refugee children and supported 40 DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) scholars through their tertiary education journeys.

The new phase of the partnership aims to reach over 54,000 refugee children and 15 additional DAFI scholars by enhancing access to quality primary, secondary, and tertiary education opportunities across the continent.

Tackling an Urgent Need

Of the 31.6 million refugees under UNHCR’s mandate, 14.8 million are children of school age. Tragically, almost half of these young refugees are out of school. Numerous barriers hinder their educational journey, including inadequate school resources, psychological trauma from conflict and displacement, systemic discrimination, and social exclusion.

Education, however, offers more than knowledge. It is a lifeline that fosters resilience, restores hope, and sets the stage for long-term development. Investments in refugee education are crucial to breaking cycles of poverty, building economic resilience, and strengthening social cohesion within host communities.

A Focus on Africa’s Most Affected Regions

The partnership will focus intensely on the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, home to some of the most severe humanitarian crises on the continent. These areas are grappling with the compounded challenges of armed conflicts, natural disasters, and massive displacement.

In 2024 alone, conflicts in South Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan, along with extreme climate events like devastating floods, have displaced millions. Currently, over 5.4 million refugees and 18.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) are struggling with limited access to essential services, particularly education.

Strategic Focus Areas

Through this partnership, TECNO’s support will be channeled into two major UNHCR education programs:

Primary Impact Program: Focused on strengthening primary education by improving infrastructure, providing learning materials, and supporting teacher training.

DAFI Scholarship Program: Offering tertiary scholarships to talented refugee youth, empowering them to achieve higher education degrees and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

In 2025 alone, initial efforts are targeted to benefit 18,000 refugee children and 5 DAFI scholars, setting a firm foundation for the larger three-year plan.

Private Sector Power in Humanitarian Response

This collaboration highlights how the private sector can play a transformative role in humanitarian efforts. TECNO's commitment is not limited to funding; it actively engages in initiatives like the TECNO Internship Program, which opens career pathways for young refugees, enhancing their employability and independence.

Sophie Muller, UNHCR Representative in China, emphasized,

"Education is a cornerstone of resilience and hope for displaced youth. We are excited to deepen our collaboration with TECNO. Their commitment exemplifies how private sector engagement can drive meaningful impact, equipping displaced youth with the knowledge and skills they need for solutions and a brighter future."

Similarly, Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, reaffirmed the brand’s dedication:

"Education is the driving force in transforming the lives of refugees and fostering a promising future. TECNO is steadfast in its commitment to African communities, dedicating itself to supporting local educational development through tangible actions. By renewing our close collaboration with UNHCR, TECNO will continue to offer high-quality protection and educational support to refugee children and youth across Africa."

A Vision for the Future

By prioritizing education, TECNO and UNHCR are sowing the seeds of resilience, hope, and opportunity for thousands of displaced children and youth. Their collaboration stands as a testament to the transformative power of partnerships between humanitarian agencies and the private sector, reminding the world that together, we can make a lasting difference.