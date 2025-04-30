Swift Success: Tripura Board Declares Exam Results in Record Time

In a groundbreaking move, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results of the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Class 12 examinations just two months post-examination. An impressive 86.53% of Class 10 students passed, while 79.29% of Class 12 students cleared the exams, marking a significant academic achievement.

During a press conference, TBSE President Dhanajoy Gonchowdhury highlighted the historic speed of result announcements and noted that 343 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, indicating robust educational outcomes.

Despite the swift release, TBSE withheld top-10 merit lists pending further reviews and the implementation of the Bachar Bachao Abhiyan. This precaution aims to maintain fairness, allowing for potential changes in rankings due to the review process. Chief Minister Manik Saha extended congratulations to successful students, wishing them a bright future.

(With inputs from agencies.)