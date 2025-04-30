Left Menu

Swift Success: Tripura Board Declares Exam Results in Record Time

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education announced the results for Class 10 and 12 exams with notable pass percentages of 86.53 and 79.29, respectively. The results came in record time compared to previous years. Provisional results are subject to review, and merit lists are withheld until further inspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking move, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results of the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Class 12 examinations just two months post-examination. An impressive 86.53% of Class 10 students passed, while 79.29% of Class 12 students cleared the exams, marking a significant academic achievement.

During a press conference, TBSE President Dhanajoy Gonchowdhury highlighted the historic speed of result announcements and noted that 343 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, indicating robust educational outcomes.

Despite the swift release, TBSE withheld top-10 merit lists pending further reviews and the implementation of the Bachar Bachao Abhiyan. This precaution aims to maintain fairness, allowing for potential changes in rankings due to the review process. Chief Minister Manik Saha extended congratulations to successful students, wishing them a bright future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

