NIT Rourkela to Oversee CSAB 2025: A Seamless Seat Allocation for Aspiring Engineers

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela is set to lead the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2025, coordinating admissions for IITs, NITs, and other institutions for the academic year 2025-26. Officials disclosed on Wednesday that CSAB 2025 aims to provide a seamless, transparent seat allocation for JEE (Main) qualified students nationwide.

In tandem with CSAB, the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) 2025 is geared towards attracting international students to India's premier technical institutions. Under the leadership of NIT Rourkela Director Umamaheshwar Rao, the initiative emphasizes strong digital systems and multilingual assistance, striving to deliver a smooth, student-centric admission experience.

Moreover, the CSAB-NEUT rounds for northeast state candidates and select Union territories will start in June 2025, adhering to AICTE's reservation scheme. IIT Kanpur will partner with NIT Rourkela for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) activities beginning in June 2025 with six seat allocation rounds planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)