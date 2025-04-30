Left Menu

NIT Rourkela to Oversee CSAB 2025: A Seamless Seat Allocation for Aspiring Engineers

NIT Rourkela will coordinate the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2025, facilitating a fair and transparent seat allocation process for JEE (Main) candidates in India and overseas. The initiative includes enhanced digital systems and multilingual support, ensuring a smooth admission experience for students across varied regions and backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:43 IST
NIT Rourkela to Oversee CSAB 2025: A Seamless Seat Allocation for Aspiring Engineers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela is set to lead the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2025, coordinating admissions for IITs, NITs, and other institutions for the academic year 2025-26. Officials disclosed on Wednesday that CSAB 2025 aims to provide a seamless, transparent seat allocation for JEE (Main) qualified students nationwide.

In tandem with CSAB, the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) 2025 is geared towards attracting international students to India's premier technical institutions. Under the leadership of NIT Rourkela Director Umamaheshwar Rao, the initiative emphasizes strong digital systems and multilingual assistance, striving to deliver a smooth, student-centric admission experience.

Moreover, the CSAB-NEUT rounds for northeast state candidates and select Union territories will start in June 2025, adhering to AICTE's reservation scheme. IIT Kanpur will partner with NIT Rourkela for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) activities beginning in June 2025 with six seat allocation rounds planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025