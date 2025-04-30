Charting a Roadmap to Global Prominence: The Next 25 Years of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University

On the 75th Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged for a visionary 25-year roadmap to secure global recognition. Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebration, he stressed the importance of healthy competition and strategic specialization for achieving a notable global ranking.

Addressing the attendees, the Chief Minister congratulated the university on its commendable 75-year journey, emphasizing the need to chart a course for the next 25 years with a focus on excellence in specific fields of study. He noted the challenges of today's competitive world, advising universities to select niches for specialization.

Reflecting on the university's modest beginnings in 1950, Adityanath acknowledged the significant roles played by local leaders and scholars in its establishment despite limited resources. He paid homage to figures like Mahant Digvijaynath, instrumental in the university's creation, and others who helped shape its lasting legacy.

