Empowered Success: Girls Dominate J&K Class 12 Board Results

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, girls in Jammu and Kashmir have secured the top spots in the state's class 12 board exam results announced on Wednesday. The results indicate a higher success rate for female students, with an impressive overall pass rate of 75 percent.

Girls demonstrated remarkable performance with an 80 percent pass rate, significantly outpacing their male counterparts who achieved a 69 percent success rate. Notably, out of 44 top positions, girls claimed 43, showcasing their dominance in academics this year.

Among the distinguished achievers, Aanchal Parihar from Jammu excelled in the Science stream, while Adiba from Srinagar led the Commerce stream. Areeza Javiad and Shibra topped the Arts and Home Science streams respectively, marking a significant milestone for female students in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)