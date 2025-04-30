Left Menu

Empowered Success: Girls Dominate J&K Class 12 Board Results

Girls in Jammu and Kashmir have excelled in the class 12 board exams, securing 43 out of 44 top positions. The overall pass rate was 75%, with girls achieving an 80% success rate. Aanchal Parihar, Adiba, Areeza Javiad, and Shibra topped various streams, highlighting female academic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:44 IST
Empowered Success: Girls Dominate J&K Class 12 Board Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, girls in Jammu and Kashmir have secured the top spots in the state's class 12 board exam results announced on Wednesday. The results indicate a higher success rate for female students, with an impressive overall pass rate of 75 percent.

Girls demonstrated remarkable performance with an 80 percent pass rate, significantly outpacing their male counterparts who achieved a 69 percent success rate. Notably, out of 44 top positions, girls claimed 43, showcasing their dominance in academics this year.

Among the distinguished achievers, Aanchal Parihar from Jammu excelled in the Science stream, while Adiba from Srinagar led the Commerce stream. Areeza Javiad and Shibra topped the Arts and Home Science streams respectively, marking a significant milestone for female students in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025