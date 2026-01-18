Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat Escalates Tensions with Europe

President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement has intensified tensions with European allies. In a bold move, Trump declared a series of escalating tariffs on Denmark and several other European nations in protest of their refusal to negotiate the sale of Greenland to the United States.

This decision has provoked widespread criticism and protests across Denmark and Greenland. European leaders have voiced their support for Denmark, emphasizing that any U.S. attempt to acquire Greenland could undermine NATO's stability and violate international law. Trump remains adamant, underscoring Greenland's strategic importance for U.S. security and resources.

The aligned European countries have begun coordinating their response to Trump's demands, standing firm against what they perceive as an unlawful ultimatum. Experts warn that Trump's aggressive tactics could disrupt existing trade agreements and complicate U.S.-Europe relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)