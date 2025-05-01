Left Menu

NTA Cracks Down on Fake NEET-UG Claims

The National Testing Agency (NTA) identified over 120 social media channels spreading false NEET-UG exam claims. Actions were initiated against these channels and reported to cybercrime authorities. The Ministry of Education is taking steps to ensure exam integrity, including strict monitoring and security measures at exam centers.

In a significant move to uphold the integrity of the NEET-UG examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken action against more than 120 social media channels disseminating false information about the exam, sources confirmed on Thursday.

These fraudulent channels, identified on platforms such as Telegram and Instagram, have been reported to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for legal action. The NTA has urged these platforms to remove the misleading channels and share information about the administrators for further investigation.

In preparation for the NEET-UG exam on May 4, the Ministry of Education is implementing stringent measures to prevent any misconduct. This includes transporting question papers under police escort and monitoring coaching centers to curb cheating, as part of efforts to address past irregularities and ensure a fair testing process.

