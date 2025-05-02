Govt Drives Transformational Education Reform to Boost Kiwi Kids’ Success

The New Zealand Government is delivering a sweeping set of education reforms aimed at raising student achievement and closing equity gaps across schools, according to Education Minister Erica Stanford. As students return for Term 2, they will encounter a range of initiatives designed to ensure every child, regardless of background or region, is equipped with the foundational knowledge and skills needed to reach their full potential.

“This Government is committed to ensuring that every Kiwi child experiences a high-quality education that lays the groundwork for success in school and beyond,” said Minister Stanford. “Our ambitious programme reflects the responsibility we owe to children and young people to deliver consistently excellent educational opportunities.”

Stronger Focus on Core Learning

Central to the Government’s reforms is a renewed focus on foundational learning. Primary and intermediate schools nationwide are now required to dedicate at least one hour each day to reading, writing, and mathematics. This move is accompanied by the rollout of a comprehensive, year-by-year, knowledge-rich curriculum for English and maths from Year 1 to Year 13. The curriculum is internationally benchmarked, evidence-based, and designed to improve consistency in what is taught across classrooms.

Over 836,000 mathematics resources have been distributed to teachers and students in primary and intermediate schools to support the delivery of the new curriculum. In addition, more subject areas are currently under development to align with this structured and sequenced approach.

Literacy Transformation Through Phonics and Structured Literacy

Literacy instruction is also undergoing a significant transformation. The Government has mandated the teaching of phonics and structured literacy approaches in early education, ensuring that every child receives a strong foundation in reading. As part of this, phonics checks at 20 and 40 weeks of schooling will track students’ early progress and identify those in need of additional support.

To reinforce this effort, the Government is investing $3.2 million over 2025/26 to fund tier 2 specialist teachers who support students requiring extra help using structured literacy techniques. 962 schools are currently benefiting from this targeted support.

The investment extends to professional development, with 20,000 teachers trained in structured literacy and 15,000 in structured maths instruction. Meanwhile, 3,000 Year 7–8 students are set to receive 12 weeks of tutoring in mathematics, supported by a $3 million funding injection aimed at accelerating their learning.

Evidence of Impact: Early Findings from ERO

The Education Review Office (ERO) has been tasked with monitoring the effectiveness of these reforms, and early data paints a promising picture:

Nearly two-thirds of teachers report that structured literacy has significantly transformed their teaching practices.

Half of teachers say student engagement has improved substantially.

Three-quarters report improved literacy outcomes for most students.

90% of monitored schools have already appointed a lead for maths curriculum implementation.

“These early signs show our teachers are already making powerful changes in the classroom, and we are committed to providing the support they need,” said Minister Stanford. “ERO will continue to update us so we can ensure progress remains on track.”

Ensuring Equity in Te Reo Māori Education

Importantly, the Government is ensuring equitable implementation of reforms in English-medium and te reo Māori-medium schools. The same curriculum resources, professional training, and teaching methodologies are being adapted and provided in te reo Māori, ensuring all learners across New Zealand benefit from consistent and culturally responsive education pathways.

Investment in School Infrastructure and Future Growth

Improving student outcomes goes hand-in-hand with improving the physical environment in which they learn. The Government has ramped up delivery of school property projects with a 35% increase in standardised and repeatable classroom designs, resulting in a 28% cost reduction per classroom.

This cost efficiency has enabled the construction of 137 additional classrooms in 2024 compared to 2023. Moreover, through optimised delivery systems and reduced wasteful spending, the Government has freed up $100 million to be redirected toward building new schools and additional classrooms in regions experiencing rapid population growth.

“We are ensuring students learn in safe, warm, and dry classrooms, and this efficiency in infrastructure investment means more students, teachers, and communities will benefit from modern learning environments,” said Minister Stanford.

A Unified Vision for Educational Excellence

The Government’s reforms represent a holistic, system-wide shift that places ambition and achievement at the centre of New Zealand’s education system. Minister Stanford expressed gratitude to the country's educators for embracing the changes with dedication and professionalism.

“Thank you to our amazing principals, teachers, and support staff for your incredible efforts in implementing these transformational reforms,” she said. “Together, we are setting a bold course for our children’s futures—one where every child, no matter their background, is set up for success.”