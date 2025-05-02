Tragedy at KIIT: Nepali Student's Death Raises Concerns

In a tragic development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) voiced its deep sorrow following the death of an 18-year-old Nepali student at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

According to the police, her body was discovered in her hostel room on Thursday evening, just over two months after another Nepalese student died at the same institute, reportedly by suicide.

The Odisha government has promised full cooperation to the victim's family, and a comprehensive investigation is underway, as agencies coordinate to address the safety of international students.

(With inputs from agencies.)