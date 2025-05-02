Left Menu

Tragedy at KIIT: Nepali Student's Death Raises Concerns

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed condolences over the death of an 18-year-old Nepali student at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. Her body was found in her hostel room. This incident follows a similar case at the institute. The Odisha government is conducting a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) voiced its deep sorrow following the death of an 18-year-old Nepali student at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

According to the police, her body was discovered in her hostel room on Thursday evening, just over two months after another Nepalese student died at the same institute, reportedly by suicide.

The Odisha government has promised full cooperation to the victim's family, and a comprehensive investigation is underway, as agencies coordinate to address the safety of international students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

