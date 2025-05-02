Diplomatic Push for Justice in KIIT Student Tragedies
The Nepalese government has launched diplomatic initiatives following the death of 18-year-old Prisa Sah at KIIT in Odisha. This incident follows another Nepalese student's suicide. A probe by Indian and Nepalese authorities is underway to ensure safety for Nepalese students and prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
The tragic death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old Nepalese student at KIIT in Odisha, has prompted the Nepalese government to initiate diplomatic efforts with India. This move follows concerns over the safety of Nepalese students, as this marks the second death at the institute in recent months.
Prisa Sah, a BTech computer science student, was found hanging in her hostel room, leading to diplomatic discussions involving the Nepal Embassy and Indian authorities. The University Grants Commission has formed a committee to investigate and deliver recommendations within ten days.
Amidst calls for an 'independent and unbiased' probe, the Ministry of External Affairs assures cooperation, as both governments coordinate to ensure the safety and security of Nepalese students while investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
