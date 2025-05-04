Left Menu

BITS Pilani Goa Revamps Curriculum Amid Student Suicides

BITS Pilani's Goa campus is overhauling its curriculum and introducing flexibility in exams following student suicides. The institution is focusing on mental health, offering courses on wellness and developing a Student Wellbeing Dashboard. They urge students to seek help and commit to strengthening support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:03 IST
BITS Pilani Goa Revamps Curriculum Amid Student Suicides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BITS Pilani's Goa campus is undertaking significant curriculum changes, prompted by a series of student suicides, officials stated on Sunday.

The series of tragic events has led the institution to permit students to defer exams if stressed and to review the support systems available on campus. A 20-year-old student recently took his own life, adding urgency to these initiatives.

The institution is revamping its curriculum, including courses on mental and physical wellness and developing a Student Wellbeing Dashboard for personalized support. Officials urged students to reach out for help and communicate openly with family. The support review aims to bolster current systems to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025