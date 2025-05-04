BITS Pilani Goa Revamps Curriculum Amid Student Suicides
BITS Pilani's Goa campus is overhauling its curriculum and introducing flexibility in exams following student suicides. The institution is focusing on mental health, offering courses on wellness and developing a Student Wellbeing Dashboard. They urge students to seek help and commit to strengthening support systems.
BITS Pilani's Goa campus is undertaking significant curriculum changes, prompted by a series of student suicides, officials stated on Sunday.
The series of tragic events has led the institution to permit students to defer exams if stressed and to review the support systems available on campus. A 20-year-old student recently took his own life, adding urgency to these initiatives.
The institution is revamping its curriculum, including courses on mental and physical wellness and developing a Student Wellbeing Dashboard for personalized support. Officials urged students to reach out for help and communicate openly with family. The support review aims to bolster current systems to prevent further tragedies.
