Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga: From Village Girl to State Rank Holder

Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga, a standout student from Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools, achieved second state rank in the SSLC exams with 624 out of 625 marks. KREIS schools, known for supporting marginalized communities, consistently outperform government and private schools with their high academic standards and nurturing environment.

  • Country:
  • India

Bhumika Suresh Vokkalinga has emerged as a shining star among the 34,984 KREIS school students who took the SSLC exams this year. Scoring an impressive 624 out of 625, she represents the remarkable success of KREIS schools, which cater to marginalized communities in Karnataka.

KREIS schools, operating 788 institutions, have consistently outperformed government and unaided private schools. They achieved a 91% pass rate this year, significantly higher than the state average of 62.34%. Joint Director S S Nagesh attributes this to the schools' focus on students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The schools have played a pivotal role in transforming lives. Bhumika, the first in her family to pass SSLC, dreams of becoming a doctor, attributing her success to the supportive environment at her residential school. Meanwhile, fellow student Mohan aims for a career in the civil services, crediting his KREIS education for his aspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

