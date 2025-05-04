Tragic Loss at IIT Kharagpur: A Call for Mental Health Support

A third-year BTech student of IIT Kharagpur, Mohammad Asif Qamar, was discovered dead in his hostel room on Sunday. The incident occurred at Madanmohan Malviya Hall, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

IIT Kharagpur expressed profound sorrow over Qamar's untimely demise, stating that a call alerted their security team to the tragic event. The institution is fully cooperating with authorities, as Qamar's family has been informed and is receiving support during this difficult time.

This incident follows the deaths of other students in similar circumstances, prompting the institute to bolster mental health services. They have implemented 24/7 counseling support and are forming a committee to examine and address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)