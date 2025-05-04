Left Menu

Calls for Halt on Nepali Students Going to KIIT After Suspicious Deaths

The Nepali National Assembly urged the government to stop sending students to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha after two Nepali female students died under suspicious circumstances. Lawmakers seek investigation and call for an end to issuing No-Objection Certificates for KIIT enrollments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Lawmakers in Nepal's National Assembly are demanding that the government halt the enrollment of Nepali students at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the deaths of two female students from Nepal under suspicious circumstances within three months.

Parliamentary figures propose stopping the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to students wishing to study at the institution, amidst mounting safety concerns. The call to action comes during an urgent session of the upper house.

Compounding the situation, the tragic death of Prinsa Sah, a 20-year-old student, has emphasized the call for a comprehensive inquiry by the government. National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal has supported demands for a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

