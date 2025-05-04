Calls for Halt on Nepali Students Going to KIIT After Suspicious Deaths

Lawmakers in Nepal's National Assembly are demanding that the government halt the enrollment of Nepali students at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the deaths of two female students from Nepal under suspicious circumstances within three months.

Parliamentary figures propose stopping the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to students wishing to study at the institution, amidst mounting safety concerns. The call to action comes during an urgent session of the upper house.

Compounding the situation, the tragic death of Prinsa Sah, a 20-year-old student, has emphasized the call for a comprehensive inquiry by the government. National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal has supported demands for a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the bereaved families.

