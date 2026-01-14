DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

In a dramatic turn of events, a DNA report nearly five years after a catastrophic fire has converted an initially closed investigation into a murder investigation.

Scientific tests confirmed that the remains, previously considered animal by local authorities, belong to 18-year-old Abhishek Yadav. This revelation has led police to charge three people with murder.

The police initially handled the remains found in December 2020 as animal carcasses. However, after DNA confirmation matching Yadav's parents, the case has been transformed, with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects.

